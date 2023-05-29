An El Niño that is predicted to develop in the coming months could trigger widespread extreme weather events, upending local economies, fish populations — and even your daily coffee fix.

The naturally occurring weather phenomenon, which typically lasts nine months to a year, disrupts typical rain and temperature patterns, and, in certain locations, can create extreme conditions such as drought or exceptionally high rainfall. The weather changes created by a global El Niño event can be detrimental to the crops that supply the world’s coffee — many of which are grown in areas already affected by climate change.