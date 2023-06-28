FASTEN YOUR seat belts. Those rooting for Idris Elba (“Luther”) to become the next James Bond should not miss the new thriller “Hijack,” streaming over seven episodes on Apple TV+.

First seen, Sam Nelson (Elba) makes his way slowly to an international flight between Dubai and London. He’s delayed by an unsatisfying text exchange with his wife or girlfriend, a woman we later see in bed with another man. Sam still insists on catching a flight to surprise her with a gift.