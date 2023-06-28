FASTEN YOUR seat belts. Those rooting for Idris Elba (“Luther”) to become the next James Bond should not miss the new thriller “Hijack,” streaming over seven episodes on Apple TV+.
First seen, Sam Nelson (Elba) makes his way slowly to an international flight between Dubai and London. He’s delayed by an unsatisfying text exchange with his wife or girlfriend, a woman we later see in bed with another man. Sam still insists on catching a flight to surprise her with a gift.
The boarding process is slow and methodical, introducing audiences to the “Grand Hotel”-style cast of passengers, from glib businessmen and girls in sports uniforms to harried parents who can’t control their unruly kids and take out their frustrations on the affluent single woman sitting next to them. And there are terrorists aboard, or so at least the title implies.
It takes a good half of the pilot to reveal the terrorists’ identities and almost all the first hour to reveal that Sam is an expert business negotiator. He may not have James Bond’s license to kill, but he’s an expert at crawling inside his adversary’s mind.
Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) also stars as Zahar, a counterterrorism officer on the ground who scrambles into action when news of the flight’s seizure reaches the control tower.
At one point late in the first episode, a terrorist assures a frightened passenger, “Don’t worry, in six hours this will all be over.” For viewers, this serves as either a threat or a promise. Is it an invitation to a feast of nail-biting thrills, or a sentence to a claustrophobic nightmare passing itself off as peak TV?
• The documentary “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) uses home movies, archival interviews and clips of the movie star’s many films to explore his hidden life as a gay man while entertaining moviegoers as the all-American male.
Even in their own time, Hudson’s films with Jane Wyman (“Magnificent Obsession” and “All That Heaven Allows”) were rather lacking in (hetero-) sexual chemistry. Hudson seemed cast as the “idea” of male beauty pursuing a dowdy older woman. Hudson’s popular films with Doris Day were shot through with camp and innuendo about perennial bachelors. “Heaven” seems intent on uncovering the obvious.
• Disney+ streams the promotional documentary “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3.”
• Netflix explores a campy corner of TV history with the documentary series “Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators.”
•Also streaming on Netflix, the documentary “Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate” recalls a Berlin club that was a haven for the German city’s gay community, a world evoked in the play and film “Cabaret” and the books by Christopher Isherwood that inspired it.
Other highlights
• Reptile removal on “LA Fire & Rescue” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• An investigative reporter is found murdered on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A poisoning seems very familiar on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Grown-ish” (10 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG) enters its sixth and final season.
Cult choice
The 2022 documentary “By Design: The Joe Caroff Story” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) profiles the graphic artist who created some of the most memorable posters and title designs in Hollywood history. His indelible images helped “brand” such films as “West Side Story” and “Cabaret.”
Series notes
Two repeat hours of “The Price Is Right at Night” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Bill and Lillian consider a change of scenery on “The Wonder Years” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A trip to a teacher convention on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in repeats.
Billy Eichner and Samantha Power are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy and Katherine Blanford on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Kaitlyn Dever visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Michael Douglas, Guillermo del Toro, Mike Posner and Salem Ilese appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
