Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to begin serving her prison sentence for defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing startup, at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, U.S. May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Elizabeth Holmes, whose descent from tech visionary to convicted felon rocked Silicon Valley, reported to prison Tuesday to begin a more than 11-year sentence tied to her defunct blood-testing start-up.
For months, the Theranos founder sought to remain out of prison as she appealed her wire fraud conviction, arguing that she had been on good behavior throughout her trial and would have had no reason to flee, citing “strong ties” to her family, including her two young children.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by child pornography victims to overcome a legal shield for internet companies in a case involving a lawsuit accusing Reddit Inc of violating federal law by failing to rid the discussion website of this illegal content.
MOSCOW/KYIV — Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia said in what one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War II, while Kyiv was also hit from the air for the third time in 24 hours.
Two of five people still missing after the partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building this weekend were likely inside at the time, officials said on Tuesday, but the structure is too unstable to immediately resume a search for them.
Right-wing Republicans said Tuesday they oppose a bipartisan deal to raise the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling ahead of its first test in Congress, setting up a nail-biting week before the United States potentially runs out of money to pay its bills.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a six-month low in May as Americans' assessment of the labor market softened, but more households planned to purchase motor vehicles and other big-ticket items over the next six months, which could support economic growth this quarter.
DEAR HELOISE: My wife had the neurological disease progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and in the last year of her life, she lost her ability to communicate, which is the case with many neurological diseases. I realized that if I had a medical emergency, she was unable to tell first respon…