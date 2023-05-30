Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins serving prison sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to begin serving her prison sentence for defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing startup, at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, U.S. May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

 GO NAKAMURA

Elizabeth Holmes, whose descent from tech visionary to convicted felon rocked Silicon Valley, reported to prison Tuesday to begin a more than 11-year sentence tied to her defunct blood-testing start-up.

For months, the Theranos founder sought to remain out of prison as she appealed her wire fraud conviction, arguing that she had been on good behavior throughout her trial and would have had no reason to flee, citing “strong ties” to her family, including her two young children.