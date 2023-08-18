NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Ezekiel Elliott, middle, is congratulated after scoring a touchdown last season for the Cowboys.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It hasn’t taken long for Ezekiel Elliott to get involved in the Patriots offense.

A little over 24 hours after his signing became official, Elliott was participating in team scrimmage periods as the Patriots squared off with the Packers in joint practices last Wednesday and Thursday. Though Julian Edelman famously often referred to the New England playbook as calculus, new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien doesn’t think the adjustment will be too extreme for Elliott.