Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said in tweets that he is giving serious thought to creating a social media platform because Twitter is “failing to adhere to free speech principle.”
“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted Saturday.
He said in an earlier tweet on Friday that “free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” and he questioned if Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle.”
Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a judge that Musk’s tweets about Tesla will remain a valid subject for government investigation even if a court throws out his 2018 agreement with the SEC.
Musk is seeking to end oversight by the SEC of his Twitter posts, claiming the agreement is being used to “trample” his rights to free speech. He is also asking the court to block a subpoena by the securities regulator for documents relating to the review of his tweets.
Under the SEC settlement agreement, the regulator will distribute funds from the company and Musk to investors who lost money buying Tesla shares after Musk claimed on Twitter he was thinking about taking the company public.
WASHINGTON — Top American diplomats clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, as supporters and critics of President Joe Biden played down his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
American filmmaker Sean Penn called for a boycott of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t appear on the program, saying he would smelt his own awards in public if that turns out to be the case.
JERUSALEM -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Israeli and Arab partners convening for a rare summit in Israel on Sunday that Washington would continue to counter any Iranian threat even as he promoted nuclear diplomacy with Tehran.
Stephen Wilhite, a computer programmer who invented the GIF, the humble but versatile file format that became an Internet mainstay, helping people share charts, photographs and viral animations — including one of Wilhite’s personal favorites, a looping image of a dancing baby — died March 14…