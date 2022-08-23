Streaming on Peacock, “The End Is Nye” (10 p.m., SyFy) takes a cheeky look at apocalyptic fears. Hosted by the popular TV host and science educator Bill Nye, “End” offers a fact-based take on so-called doomsday scenarios. He appears in playful scenes right out of popular cinema, asking viewers why every movie nightmare begins with a politician in charge ignoring real scientific evidence. Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” is a recent parody of the genre.

Over five disaster-prone episodes, Nye discusses ways that scientific methods might ameliorate or avert catastrophe. First up is a discussion of the forces behind massive hurricanes and the steps that might actually slow them down and reduce their severity. “Nye” is produced by Seth MacFarlane, who also appears.