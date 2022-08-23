Streaming on Peacock, “The End Is Nye” (10 p.m., SyFy) takes a cheeky look at apocalyptic fears. Hosted by the popular TV host and science educator Bill Nye, “End” offers a fact-based take on so-called doomsday scenarios. He appears in playful scenes right out of popular cinema, asking viewers why every movie nightmare begins with a politician in charge ignoring real scientific evidence. Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” is a recent parody of the genre.
Over five disaster-prone episodes, Nye discusses ways that scientific methods might ameliorate or avert catastrophe. First up is a discussion of the forces behind massive hurricanes and the steps that might actually slow them down and reduce their severity. “Nye” is produced by Seth MacFarlane, who also appears.
For more discussion of natural disasters as science, check out the BBC “reel” entitled “The Earthquake That Changed History.” The seven-minute film argues that the 1755 disaster that toppled much of Lisbon, Portugal, was among the first disasters studied scientifically, giving birth to the field of seismology. It coincided with the rise of an age of enlightenment, when scholars began to stop referring to natural disasters and other phenomena as “God’s will” and began to study and measure the natural forces behind them.
It says something that shows like “The End Is Nye” have to continue to make such arguments some three and a half centuries later.
• The final days of August are often associated with severe hurricanes or other calamitous events. Tonight’s schedule is suitably doom-laden, including helpings of “Armageddon” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-14), “Titanic” (6:30 p.m., MTV2, TV-14), “The Birds” (8 p.m., Sho2), “Infinite Storm” (9 p.m., Showtime), “Inferno” (6:55 p.m., Starz), “Rampage” (8:15 p.m., TNT, TV-14) and “Sharknado 5” (7:55 Syfy, TV-14).
• Speaking of superstition, the new cartoon comedy “Little Demon” (10 p.m., FXX, TV-MA) follows the travails of a 13-year-old girl whose first day at a new middle school coincides with her first period and the discovery that her father is really Satan and that she is the antichrist. Help yourself.
• Hulu launches “Mike,” a scripted miniseries profile of boxer Mike Tyson. Apparently, the subject is not pleased.
• Peacock streams the chatty U.K. romantic comedy “Everything I Know About Love,” adapted from British columnist Dolly Alderton’s 2018 memoirs.
• The animated “Star Trek: Lower Depths” enters its third season on Paramount+.
• A wealthy family of Vietnamese Americans shares meals and gossip in the season two premiere of “House of Ho,” streaming on HBO Max. Max just axed much of its reality TV division — not in time to spare us from this.
Tonight’s other highlights
• “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
• The slugfest continues on “Battlebots” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG).
• A graphic designer becomes a prolific supermarket coupon counterfeiter on “The Con” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Haunted by a demon, a woman (Odette Yustman) seeks advice from a rabbi (Gary Oldman) in the 2009 thriller “The Unborn” (9 p.m., MoMax). A chorus of generally dismal reviews found this Michael Bay-produced thriller more silly than scary.
Series notes
Sheldon grieves on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... An off-duty officer is slain on “Law & Order” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... All thumbs on “Bump” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Web design on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
“Big Brother” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A missing student on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A haunting birthday secret on “Welcome to Flatch” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Call any vegetable on “Great Chocolate Showdown” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
A horse with no name on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Child’s play on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Charlamagne tha God, Brett Gelman and St. Vincent are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Steve Carell, Maya Hawke and Giveon on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Nikki Glaser guest hosts Danny DeVito, Jameela Jamil and Ingrid Andress on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Andrew Garfield, Mary Louise Parker and Fred Eltringham visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown and the cast of “Moulin Rouge” appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
