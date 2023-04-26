The Atlanta Hawks head home with newfound energy and the return of a missing piece of their lineup, knowing a win in Game 6 on Thursday night will square their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

Atlanta won 119-117 in Boston on Tuesday despite playing without starting guard Dejounte Murray, the team’s second-leading scorer, who was suspended for a game for bumping a referee at the end of Game 4. The win cut Boston’s series lead to 3-2.