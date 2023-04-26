The Atlanta Hawks head home with newfound energy and the return of a missing piece of their lineup, knowing a win in Game 6 on Thursday night will square their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.
Atlanta won 119-117 in Boston on Tuesday despite playing without starting guard Dejounte Murray, the team’s second-leading scorer, who was suspended for a game for bumping a referee at the end of Game 4. The win cut Boston’s series lead to 3-2.
“Now we’ve got to let it go and get ready for another one,” Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said. “We lost Game 4 at home and we’re going back for another one and we have to have the same mindset. We were different (Tuesday) than we were in Game 4.”
An Atlanta victory would force a deciding Game 7 on Saturday in Boston.
Said Boston forward Jaylen Brown: “Our challenge is to get ready for the next one. We’ve been in situations like this before. You can’t look around and point fingers. You have to take ownership of the situation. Got two chances to win one.”
The Celtics are trying to not make too much of the setback.
“That’s the playoffs,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “That’s how it is. You just have to work through it.”
The Celtics could start by finding a way to tamp down Atlanta guard Trae Young, who hit the game-winning 3-point shot with 2.8 seconds remaining. With 7.3 seconds left, Young took the inbound pass, faked a drive and stepped back well behind the 3-point line for a 30-footer over Brown.
Young responded with a steely-eyed shiver.
“It’s ‘Ice Trae’ time,” Atlanta forward John Collins said. “He’s clutch. He wants to be in that moment. He wants the big shot. It’s what he does.”
Said Young: “I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life and shoot it with confidence.”
Young scored 38 points, giving him three consecutive games with at least 32 points and 11 career playoff games with at least 30. He played all 24 minutes of the second half and 44 minutes for the game.
“It’s challenging to sub at a lot of times,” Snyder said. “We were going run him the whole first and third quarters. At the end of the third, we felt like he needed be right there to keep the game close and not let it get away.”
Murray’s return should give Snyder more substitution freedom. Murray is averaging 25.3 points and 5.8 assists in the playoffs.
Boston got another outstanding game from Brown, who scored 35 points and is averaging 35.6 points in the series. But Jayson Tatum, who entered the game averaging 28.5 in the playoffs, was limited to 19 points.
“We just didn’t execute the way we normally do down the stretch,” Mazzulla said. “They know. We’ll just focus on what we did well and how we can get better.”
The teams split the first two games of the series in Atlanta. The Hawks won 130-122 in Game 3, but Boston won 129-121 in Game 4.
Boston swept the three-game regular-season series with the Hawks and won twice in Atlanta.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol held White House talks on Wednesday to deepen collaboration on deterring North Korean nuclear escalation amid anxiety about its growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.
WASHINGTON -- A second American has died in Sudan, the White House said Wednesday, and U.S. authorities are helping a small number of citizens seeking to leave the country during a ceasefire that has curbed fighting.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Wednesday said a Republican budget cut proposal would shut down 375 federally-staffed and contract-run air traffic control towers around the country and result in 7,500 fewer rail safety inspection days.
Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally launched his 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, in a speech that portrayed himself as a more moderate alternative to party frontrunner Donald Trump.
NEW YORK — Decorated U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, an ex-associate of Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison after admitting to conspiring to defraud donors to a campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border p…
Walt Disney Co sued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Walt Disney World theme parks and intensifying a battle between a global entertainment giant and a potential White House contender.
To protect veterans and caregivers from the risk of COVID-19, VA relaxed certain requirements related to in-person home visits required for VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) for the duration of the national emergency related to COVID-19.
When Leticia Martinez-Cosman struck up a conversation with a stranger sitting near her at a Costco food hall near Seattle, she thought she had made a new friend. The pair talked about baseball and the Seattle Mariners, said Ricardo Martinez, Martinez-Cosman's brother. Martinez-Cosman, who ha…