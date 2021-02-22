In 2016, the Town of Epping hired Underwood Engineers, Inc. to provide professional engineering services to improve the struggling wastewater treatment facility.
The schedule to correct certain deficiencies was dictated by the Environmental Protection Agency through an administrative order. Underwood also assisted with addressing the municipal water supply shortage which was impacting water users in town and preventing several developments from occurring within town. To make matters worse, the existing water supplies all contained arsenic at levels above the newly proposed Drinking Water Maximum Contaminant Level.
The wastewater improvements included a $4 million upgrade of the headworks, solids handling, and septage receiving facilities; a $2.2 million upgrade to replace their membrane bioreactor equipment with new state-of-the-art flat sheet membrane technology; and a $13.5 million project is underway to remove all wastewater biosolids from the original 1960s lagoon treatment units.
The decommissioned lagoons will be repurposed for the construction of a 1.5 megawatt solar power facility, which will provide all of the power needs for the town’s water and wastewater facilities. The water system improvements included a $3.8 million project to construct a new 435gal/m arsenic removal treatment facility at the Epping Crossing Well site, and an $8.5 million watermain extension is underway which will address MtBE contamination in private wells at 88 properties located in West Epping.
With Underwood’s assistance, over 55% of the costs were grant-funded. Funding assistance for the above projects was obtained from the NHDES SRF and SAG programs, USDA Rural Development, NHDES MtBE and DWGTF funds, and the Community Development Block Grant Program. Overall, 93% of the $32 million in improvements has been provided through these agencies with over $18 million of those dollars being grant funds.
In only five short years, Epping now consistently and reliably meets its wastewater permit requirements and no longer has a water moratorium. In fact, the wastewater treatment facility won a NHDES award for energy efficiency, and Superintendent Jim Pouliot won an EPA Region 1 award for Operator of the Year.
The new water treatment plant is scheduled to be online before July 1, when the new lower arsenic limit will be in effect. Water connection permits are now being issued to developers wishing to help grow the Town of Epping. Underwood officials say they are most pleased to have been able to be part of these significant and important improvements to support the town’s future.
David J. Mercier, P.E., is vice president at Underwood Engineers, Inc., Concord.