After Rosie Dinan gets off her 12-hour night shift at Catholic Medical Center’s intensive care unit, she comes home to be mom, playmate and teacher for her 6-year-old daughter, Lavena.
Dinan and her husband, a diesel mechanic, are “essential” workers and cannot work remotely. With schools and day cares closed, they have had to take days off to make sure someone is home with Lavena.
“At least when my daughter was going to school during the day, I could sleep a little in the afternoon,” Dinan said.
Thousands of parents around the state could find themselves in a similar predicament when businesses start to re-open. With New Hampshire’s schools closed for the rest of the semester, the state’s 176,000 schoolchildren will be home during the day.
When she gets home from work, Dinan makes breakfast for Lavena and tries to get a little sleep. In the afternoons, she and her husband help Lavena with schoolwork. Then Dinan makes dinner and heads back to the hospital.
After 14 years as an ICU nurse, Dinan has gotten good at separating work and home. Some of her patients get better. Some do not. But when Dinan walks in the door, she is a bright light for a 6-year-old stuck at home, away from friends and other family.
Trying to guide Lavena through the last few months of first grade online has not been a huge challenge, Dinan said, but it was not what she imagined for her daughter. She is trying to let go of the expectations she had for first grade. “They’ll grow in other ways,” she said.
About 77% of New Hampshire children live in households where all the adults work outside the home, according to 2018 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Most of those families rely on school or day care to keep parents in the work force.
Although child care centers were included in the governor’s list of “essential businesses” allowed to remain open, not all have. Plummeting enrollments in March led dozens of centers to close temporarily. The state earmarked funds for child care scholarships, but they were limited to children already enrolled at day care centers.
Reopening the state’s businesses while schools are closed and summer camp is a question mark will mean figuring out how to care for children of parents returning to work.
Focus during a blur
As parents still working outside the home can attest, maintaining the balance is draining.
At Jennifer Alicea’s house in Merrimack, the three children — ages 14, 10 and 9 — are asleep when she leaves for work at Elliot Hospital. She makes sure her youngest’s alarm is set for his morning class meeting online. While Alicea works, her husband and sometimes other family members are with the children.
She calls during the day to make sure everyone is on task. She gets home around 5 or 6 in the evening, after anywhere from eight to 12 hours at the hospital.
“I get home tired, but knowing I have to switch gears into mom-slash-teacher mode,” she said. The children compete for her attention as she makes dinner. Then she helps them with homework for a few hours.
When Alicea is at work, she tries to focus on the job.
“But I’m feeling guilty in a way, knowing my kids are home, trying to do homework on their own,” Alicea said. “Before, I didn’t worry too much during the day when they were in school.”
Now, her thoughts often drift home: Are the children staying on top of their work? How are they coping emotionally?
“You have guilt either way. You have guilt when you’re home, missing your workplace peers and you purpose, career-wise,” Alicea said. “But you feel guilty because you’ve got to work and you’re not there to fully support the family during those hours.”
Finding alternatives
New Hampshire’s child care centers had a combined capacity of just over 46,000 in February, according to Early Learning NH, an advocacy group that supports early childhood education.
The number of children in day care has plunged since the virus hit in March. Fewer than 5,000 children went to day care on April 28, the group told the Governor’s Office for Economic Relief and Recovery during a May 1 meeting.
Children like Dinan’s and Alicea’s are home with their parents, while Danielle Ferreira, a nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Manchester, has been sending her two children to her mother-in-law’s house in Nashua. She is grateful for help with child care, since her husband is also an essential worker.
Ferreira knows she is lucky. Not everyone feels comfortable asking older relatives to take care of children, considering the greater threat the coronavirus poses to people over 60.
The children are in school in Derry, which observed April vacation last week. Ferreira said she needed the break from remote learning.
“They come home, we literally shovel dinner down, and it’s right to work, straight to remote learning. My husband and I each get one child, and we do two hours of remote learning with them,” Ferreira said. “We’ve had some smooth nights and we’ve had some tearful nights.”
Ferreira is trying to take the pressure off herself to be a perfect mom and teacher. These strange months of remote learning and chaotic child care arrangements will not define her children’s lives, even though it can feel all-consuming.
“It’s just a bump in the road,” she said. “We’ll get through it.”