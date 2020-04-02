E ven the Peeps — yes, those marshmallow confections that pop up in all sorts of neon colors at Easter time — are doing some social distancing. For the first time in nine years, the Library Art Center in Newport is going digital with its popular Peeps Diorama Contest.
“The Peeps Diorama Contest is certainly one of our most popular community events, and at first we thought we would have to cancel it due to COVID-19,” said Fran Huot, the center’s marketing coordinator. “Then, we realized people could use a little fun and creative diversion at home right now.”
Part of a global trend in recent years, the Newport contest usually draws about 100 entries. The hope is that the light-hearted competition — and all those sugary, repurposed bunnies and chicks — will give the community a sense of connection.
Elaine Frank, of Newport, again will serve on the judges panel.{
“I think they recruited me the first year,” she said. “I’ve seen it grow in size and in giggles.”
She hopes the digital format — the deadline to upload or email entries is April 9, and images will go online April 10 at libraryartscenter.org — will bring even more attention to the contest.{
“Hopefully, more people will be able to participate both in making them and in viewing them,” said Frank.
Over the years, the contest has featured a wide range of perspectives, from political to playfully naughty.
“There are adults who take it very seriously and create just amazingly detailed dioramas. One was about life in the ’60s, with VW vans. It was fabulous,” Frank said. “They then also have very simple ones that either adults or kids do — they take a simple idea that is just funny or cute. I remember the first year, someone took a rabbit Peep and turned it sideways to become a fish.
“Last year, for some reason two entries were based on the “One-Eyed One-Horned Flying Purple Eater,” Frank said with a laugh. “It just runs the gamut. I’m one of the gallery sitters, and I always say that I guarantee at least three laughs.”
The gist of the competition is to take a cardboard box and turn it into a diorama based on a theme of choice. The only rule is that Peeps must be part of the project. Past year’s entries have ranged from themes of puns, pop culture, politics, representation of local landmarks and businesses, books, movies, plays, bands and history.
Last year’s top prize — “Best in Peeps” — went to a rendition of Cinderella’s castle, titled “Peep-erella” by Grantham resident Lee Carey.
“It took a lot of time but it was a lot of fun. That one took probably a good month, off and on,” Carey said.
Carey has competed in the contest for a handful of years, giving up space in the basement and dining room table to design and assemble her creations. One trick she has learned is to stockpile the Peeps to give her more options for color.
“My sister, Francetta, and I have been saving Peeps throughout the year. We buy them at Christmas and Halloween,” Carey said, which allows them to amass non-Easter colors like green, red and orange.
She’s always been into arts and crafts, but Carey has one admission to make when it comes to Peeps.
“Everyone always asks me if I wind up eating more Peeps than I use (in the diorama). But I don’t eat Peeps. I do not like them at all. I just craft with them,” Carey said.
Fellow contest regular Susanne Stillson also has been at work on her latest creation, which will be three tiers and is a “nod to my daughter’s grad school, MIT. I am obnoxiously proud of her,” Stillson, of New London, said in an email to NHWeekend.
“I began ordering materials before Christmas,” she said, jokingly adding, “Shhh. Please don’t tell anyone that I’m this silly! It’s okay if you do — my family and friends already know.”
“The contest is downright fun. Everyone gets right into creating these dioramas, and we think we could all use a dose of fun right about now,” said the art center’s executive director, Kate Luppold. “Once the dioramas are on display it is incredible how they make people laugh, and we are thinking we could all use a little laughter right about now too.”
Stillson, who is entering the contest for a fifth year, says her favorite creation thus far has been “Musee de Arts Peeps,” a whimsical look at a Peep-filled gallery of art.
“I actually won the Best in Show that year! It was was effortless, and I did it all in one day after visiting Michael’s Art Store for supplies,” Stillson said. “Since then. I have had to put more thought into my entries.
“I love this contest so much because, while I have no artistic talent whatsoever, it allows me to address my appreciation and affinity for art,” Stillson said. “I love all the bright colors and laughter it involves.”
Carey, meanwhile, is staying mum on her Peeps theme this year, saying the unveiling is part of the fun.
While the contest is meant to serve the immediate Newport region in New Hampshire and Vermont, this year’s digital version includes a special category for entries from anywhere.
Event planners said no fancy photography is required — a smartphone photo of an entry will suffice. There is no cost to enter.
For more information, go to libraryartscenter.org.