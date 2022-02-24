A former New Jersey man has been indicted in connection to a double murder which took place at a Bedford hotel in August.
Theodore Luckey, 43, was indicted on two first-degree murder charges and one second-degree charge.
The first-degree charges are related to purposely causing the death of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester by inflicting “multiple chop wounds” to him with a machete and purposely causing the death of David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J., by strangling him, according to a news release.
The second-degree murder charge is related to recklessly causing Hanford’s death “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by strangling him.”
Other charges include three counts for knowingly possessing a machete, firearm and metallic knuckles as a felon.
Luckey continues to be held without bail, according to the news release.
Luckey had been released from prison early in New Jersey. He left prison on May 7, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections. He was released with “public health emergency credits” as part of New Jersey’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system.
In New Jersey, Luckey pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of kidnapping, one count of criminal restraint and one count of contempt. He served prison time in New Hampshire through an arrangement between the states.
He spent time at both Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin and the State Prison for Men in Concord between Oct. 11, 2016 and Feb. 5 this year, when he was returned to New Jersey.
Luckey and Cashman met in the state prison in Concord.