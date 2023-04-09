Osteoporosis is a condition that affects both men and women, but aging women are notably more susceptible than men. The Mayo Clinic says osteoporosis causes bones to become brittle or weak, and overall bone loss can occur. While bone tissue is constantly being broken down and replaced, osteoporosis occurs when the creation of bone does not keep up with the loss of old bone. This makes bones susceptible to fractures and breaks more readily, particularly in the event of a fall or injury.
Good nutrition that includes calcium and vitamin D intake through natural foods and sometimes supplementation may help alleviate osteoporosis risk. But exercise is a key component, too.
Harvard Medical School reports that exercise reduces the risk of falling and also fracturing a bone if a fall occurs. According to an analysis published in the journal BMJ, programs of balance, strength and resistance training reduced the odds of falls resulting in fractures by more than 60 percent. The Mayo Clinic says exercise can increase muscle strength and improve balance. It also can maintain or improve one’s posture, all factors that are vital to bone health.
Like muscle, bone is living tissue, so it can be strengthened with exercise. Here’s a look at the best bone-building techniques through exercise.
Weight-bearing exercises
While swimming and cycling can build strong muscles and offer cardiovascular benefits, they don’t do as much for the bones because these activities don’t involve weight-bearing. Weight-bearing exercises force a person to work against gravity, and include walking, jogging, climbing stairs, dancing, and more, says the NIH Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases National Resource Center.
Muscle-strengthening exercises
Harvard Medical School suggests using the body’s own resistance to work against gravity and to build muscle strength. Using weight machines, free weights, resistance bands, and lifting one’s own body weight are some ways to do so.
Flexibility exercises
Engage in activities that help improve flexibility. Yoga has been known to improve flexibility across various age groups. Additional activities that move joints through their full ranges of motion may include acrobatic exercises like gymnastics, Pilates and simple deep stretching. The Mayo Clinic warns against stretches that flex the spine or cause a person to bend at the waist for people who already have been diagnosed with osteoporosis.
Balance exercises
Certain regimens will help improve balance to prevent falls. While yoga also incorporates balance, tai chi is another effective balance strengthening activity. Also, practicing standing on one foot at a time and tilting from side to side can help improve balance.
Listed among the sufferers of the terrible fire that consumed commercial buildings and houses in a large portion of Portsmouth on Dec. 26, 1802, was a respected bookseller and publisher, Charles Peirce. On the windy morning of Dec. 24, 1806, Peirce witnessed another dreadful fire in Portsmou…
Shirley Holtz, 91, used a walker to get around. She had dementia and was enrolled in hospice care. Despite her age and infirmity, Holtz was evicted from the assisted-living facility she called home for four years because she relied on government health insurance for low-income seniors.
DEAR ABBY: I’m at a loss about how to deal with my sister, “Julie.” We had an incredibly hard childhood. We lost our mother when she was only 48. My issue with Julie is her constant and blatant storytelling. She has two young children and is recently divorced. While I feel terrible about her…
DEAR HELOISE: I was reading your column about getting rid of stains in pots, and I was thinking about the easy way I do it. Before you go to sleep, fill the pot with pure hot water to the top and leave it overnight. The next day, you will see that there are no stains. Good luck!