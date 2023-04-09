senior exercise
Metro Creative Connection

Osteoporosis is a condition that affects both men and women, but aging women are notably more susceptible than men. The Mayo Clinic says osteoporosis causes bones to become brittle or weak, and overall bone loss can occur. While bone tissue is constantly being broken down and replaced, osteoporosis occurs when the creation of bone does not keep up with the loss of old bone. This makes bones susceptible to fractures and breaks more readily, particularly in the event of a fall or injury.

Good nutrition that includes calcium and vitamin D intake through natural foods and sometimes supplementation may help alleviate osteoporosis risk. But exercise is a key component, too.