Exeter Hospital’s ninth annual United in Wellness Cancer Walk & Trick or Treat Trot will utilize a virtual format this year to keep participants safe, following an incredibly successful virtual event in 2020.
From Oct. 24-31, runners and walkers can participate anytime and anywhere alone or in a team, sharing their photos on the event’s Facebook page. Halloween costumes are encouraged — there will be a virtual costume contest and top fundraising prizes awarded.
“We are excited to offer a virtual event again this year, because we had so many people get creative with their participation last year and we had our greatest fundraising event to date,” said Dan Raposa, director of Advancement, Exeter Health Resources. “We are hopeful the community will come together again to break that record, and raise important funds that will directly benefit our cancer patients and our innovative services.”
Last year, the virtual platform enabled participants to join the Cancer Walk from three additional countries (Cyprus, New Zealand and Germany), 11 states and Washington, D.C.
At the hospital’s recent Cancer Survivors’ Day, one patient shared these words: “I can’t say enough good things about the Center for Cancer Care,” said Joe Plaza of Hampton, who received treatment for prostate cancer at Exeter Hospital. “It’s like walking into your favorite bar where everybody knows your name. We should be thankful to have this type of facility in our own back yard.”
For more information about the United in Wellness Cancer Walk & Trick or Treat Trot, and how to sign up, visit unitedinwellness.org, where information will be posted soon.