Josh Morissette looks for a teammate during his season at Wofford College.

Josh Morissette has attended a fair number of Saint Anselm College men’s basketball games during his lifetime, and it looks like next season he’ll be going to a lot more.

After spending his freshman season at Wofford College, Morissette, an Exeter resident, announced on his Twitter account last week that he was transferring to Saint Anselm, one of the top Division II programs in the country.