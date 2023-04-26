SPORTS-FBN-DRAFT-CORNERBACKS-GET

Illinois' Devon Witherspoon (31) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Arland Bruce IV (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)

 Justin Casterline

What’s going to happen in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft? I’ve got no real clue. But it’s probably going to get chaotic.

With the draft set to start tonight, there’s still a remarkable amount of uncertainty — and likely smoke screens — as teams position themselves at the top of the draft board. Heck, there are still rumblings about the order in which the quarterbacks will go this year.