Heat wave in China

An umbrella shields a child from the midday sun during a heat wave in Beijing, China, on June 16.

 FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

Exposure to extreme temperatures combined with suffocating air pollution can double the risk of dying from a heart attack, according to researchers who analyzed more than 200,000 cardiac deaths in China between 2015 and 2020.

Experts, who already believe that prolonged heat waves, cold snaps and polluted air are bad for the heart, said the study further strengthens the relationship by connecting it to the risk of cardiac death. Its findings were published last week in the journal Circulation.