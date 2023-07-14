Men take cover from high heat in Houston

Men take cover on city benches under trees during hot weather in downtown Houston on Friday.

 ADREES LATIF/reuters

Mid-July is the hottest time of year for many in the Lower 48 states, but the historically intense heat dome that’s sprawled over the southern and western U.S. is exceptional and pushing temperatures into uncharted territory. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to impact at least 10 states into the weekend, with cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Fresno and Salt Lake City flirting with all-time records.

On Friday, nearly 115 million Americans were under heat alerts from South Florida to the interior of Washington state. This number could grow over the weekend when excessively hot weather will peak and cover the most territory.