American eagle jet
An American Eagle jet taxis over a bridge on its way to the runway at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport In February 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE/

Air traffic controllers across the U.S. will receive new monthly safety training sessions to address the spike in serious near-collisions on airport runways earlier this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the mandatory training starting in July, the agency said in a news release. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association union is collaborating with the effort, the FAA said Wednesday.