Nearly two dozen more airline passengers who yelled, cursed or assaulted crew members or passengers could face criminal prosecution.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday it is referring 22 unruly-passenger cases to the FBI. The action brings the total number of cases referred this year to 39.
“Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement accompanying the announcement.
Instances of passengers acting out on commercial aircraft have dropped 80 percent since hitting record highs in early 2021. That year, the FAA received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers, but by 2022, that number dropped to fewer than 2,500. Officials reported a sharp drop in onboard conflicts after the federal mask mandate — often a source of tension — was rescinded in April 2022.
Even though the number of cases has declined, bad behavior remains an issue.
Last week, a 39-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly grabbed a flight attendant and injured her with a “sharp object” on a Delta Air Lines flight headed from Atlanta to New Orleans. Investigators said the man also harmed himself using the same object he used to injure the flight attendant.
The most recent set of cases referred to the FBI involved passengers who traveled between December 2021 and April of this year. One instance involved an attempt to breach the cockpit, while in two cases, the individuals had to be restrained and handcuffed. Several cases involved sexual or physical assaults, with one involving the sexual assault of an unaccompanied minor.
The FBI did not immediately respond to questions about how it has handled cases it has received by the FAA. The FAA refers what it considers the most serious cases to the FBI.
The FAA also has its own process for handling some reports of bad behavior, which can result in significant fines.
In 2022, the agency announced it would seek a fine of $81,950 from a passenger aboard a July 7, 2021, American Airlines flight from Dallas to Charlotte. The agency alleged that a passenger threatened a flight attendant who was trying to help her after she fell into the aisle. The passenger then tried to open the cabin door and had to be restrained by two other flight attendants.
In additional to criminal prosecution, individuals can face civil penalties of up to $37,000 per violation.
