Limoncello maker Fabrizia Spirits has established its own lemon grove in Italy with its agricultural partner, Gruppo Villari, the Salem company said Wednesday.
“These lemons are grown in a perfect microclimate in south eastern Sicily near Europe's largest active volcano, Mt. Etna,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner and co-founder, Fabrizia Spirits, in a statement. “We now control the fruit from orchard to bottle, and can ensure the highest quality finished product.”
The lemons are hand-picked, cleaned, and shipped directly to Fabrizia’s facility in New Hampshire, the company said, where they are washed again, and peeled by the company’s Italian-manufactured lemon peeling machine, nicknamed Giuseppe.
Fabrizia is installing a live webcam, which will overlook its grove near Siracusa, Sicily.
