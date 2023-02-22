Lemon grove in Sicility

Brothers Phil and Nick Mastroianni of Salem-based Fabrizia Spirits at their lemon grove in Sicily, Italy.

Limoncello maker Fabrizia Spirits has established its own lemon grove in Italy with its agricultural partner, Gruppo Villari, the Salem company said Wednesday.

“These lemons are grown in a perfect microclimate in south eastern Sicily near Europe's largest active volcano, Mt. Etna,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner and co-founder, Fabrizia Spirits, in a statement. “We now control the fruit from orchard to bottle, and can ensure the highest quality finished product.”