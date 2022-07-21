FACEBOOK-MEMO

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2019.

 bloomberg/Andrew Harrer

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is changing the way it shows users posts and videos on its flagship social network, part of an effort to get people to watch content from accounts they don’t already follow and better compete with the video app TikTok.

The main feed on Facebook will now be called “Home,” and will be a place for people to “discover new content” that Facebook thinks that they’ll like, according to a company blog post. That includes photos and videos selected by software algorithms, which will surface content based on users’ interests, from both accounts they follow and those they don’t.