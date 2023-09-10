COREY COLLINS has been an entertainer his entire life.
“If you ask my parents, I was always coming up with ways to make everything fun from the time I was a small boy. I have a naturally creative and curious mind that leans heavily towards entertainment,” he said.
Collins remembers making chores more fun by imagining fanciful scenes from everyday objects. For example, the sink with dirty dishes would become a menacing ocean; piles of Legos became a full-size, working construction site.
“I learned young that even the most mundane tasks could be entertaining,” he said.
Viking theme this year
At Collins Farm Corn Maze and Adventure Trail, located on his family’s farm in Bath, Collins cultivates fun new ways to be outside, starting with the annual fall corn maze, designed in a Viking theme.
“The maze features a Viking ship, a raven, Thor’s hammer with a self-devouring serpent wrapped around the handle, and the image of Odin, a god of Norse mythology,” Collins explained.
Past themes have included the ocean, the farm, pirates, flowers and the Wild West.
The corn maze has more than 100 signs for people to find, including jokes, facts, trivia questions and checkpoints. The farm expects around 3,000 visitors each season.
Cutting the maze
Collins said it’s not difficult to create the maze, just “tricky” to come up with different designs. The bigger issue is navigating the oddly-configured field, which he said “resembles a banana shape.”
“To account for the width of the trails and turning radius of the tractor is equivalent to drawing a coherent image on an actual banana with a wide-tipped marker.”
Collins “freehands” the design before cutting the crops using his tractor and a 5-foot rototiller attachment. He can do this best when the corn is between 1 inch to 18 inches tall.
“I hold a hand-drawn image of the maze design in one hand, and use the river to the west, and road to the east as guides to make sure I am cutting the trails in the correct direction and location. The best way to put it is that I draw with the tractor at a very slow pace,” Collins said.
After cutting each day, he’ll check the design using a drone. It’s a lot of trial and error.
“Oftentimes, I find that I have made a shape too big, too small, or out of place, which results in (quite literally) going back to the drawing board as I try to re-design the uncut trails to line up with what the drone shows as already cut. To date: None of my designs have looked like they were intended to, but bear a close enough resemblance,” Collins said, adding that the design is difficult to see from the ground.
Adventure Trail addition
To give visitors another form of “outdoor entertainment,” Collins added the Adventure Trail in 2021. “I wanted to offer guests more than one option when coming to the maze.”
The Adventure Trail is based off the concept of story-guided indoor escape rooms. Collins worked 100 hours a week for several months to put it together.
“It features a Wild West storyline with interactive puzzles, and follows the story of Sherriff Boon as he hunts for the Outlaw Wild Willy,” Collins said in an email.
The Adventure Trail has seven puzzles, five obstacle stations, and a challenge. A pressure-sensitive word puzzle involves 35 lettered stepping stones that light up when the visitor steps on them, signaling the correct choice. At the last station, visitors must try to unlock the lettered clue to open Wild Willy’s hiding place; it resets when the door is closed.
Parts of the trail involve puzzles that reset themselves, but don’t ask Collins to explain how he did it.
“I honestly haven’t the slightest idea where I gained the knowledge to engineer self-resetting puzzles, such as the six-pin tumbler lock that guests use to capture Wild Willy in his hideout. This just seemed like a challenge to make a walk through the woods as fun and adventurous as possible,” he said.
The trail suffered some weather damage last winter, but Collins hopes to reopen it before the end of the season.
Family business
Collins, who jokes that his official title is “owner’s son,” said the family farm, owned by his parents Paul and Tammy Collins, has evolved as the times changed.
“Collins Farm began with my father, who bought his first cow as a teenager. I was born into a dairy farm and watched my parents work the land until winter of 2022, when my father sold his herd after 40 years in favor of focusing on the flower and vegetable business,” he said.
The farm began creating corn mazes in 2018 to bring in extra income.
“Family-owned dairy farms remain a dying industry, due to factory farming and the importation of dairy products.”
Corn maze tradition
Simply put, corn mazes are winding, intersecting paths that have been cut into a field of growing corn. They often crop up around the state as summer wanes.
According to New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois, New Hampshire has about 10 to 12 corn mazes. Harnois said the recurring fall feature is part of New Hampshire life.
“There’s nothing quite like heading to one of New Hampshire’s farms during the fall to wend your way through a corn maze. No two corn mazes are alike, so each offer a unique experience,” she said.
Harnois adds that corn mazes also indicate that it’s harvest time again.
“Corn mazes bring visitors to our farms and help to foster a deeper appreciation for New Hampshire’s agriculture, and all that our farms offer, from apple and pumpkin picking to fresh fruits and vegetables, hayrides and farm stands,” Harnois said.
Flashlight Maze at night
Collins Farm also offers a Flashlight Maze and a Haunted Flashlight Maze. In the former, visitors search for trivia, six checkpoints and an Easter egg bonus. The Haunted Flashlight Maze may contain as many as 30 volunteers and several animatronics to scare at will. And be forewarned, some volunteers will be equipped with chain saws.
A recent Collins Farm Facebook post announced trouble with this year’s pumpkin crop, so the pumpkin patch won’t look the same this year, and they’re kicking around ideas for a new event this season to offset the pumpkin loss.
Collins Farm Corn Maze and Adventure Trail is located on US-302 in Bath. Visit collinsfarmllc.com or call 603-747-8203 for more details.