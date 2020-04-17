SCHEDULING A MAJOR event on a Saturday night is pretty unprecedented. It’s generally the night when “nobody” is home. But now that everybody is home all the time, Saturday is just right for the musical celebration “One World: Together at Home” (8 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, Univision, Freeform, CMT, Comedy Central, MSNBC, MTV, MTV 2, NBCSN, National Geographic, Paramount, Pop, TV Land, VH1, TV-PG).
Rival late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will act as masters of ceremonies for the musical event, organized by Lady Gaga.
Elmo and colleagues from “Sesame Street” will also appear and extol efforts around the world to reach out to the infected, help medical professionals and increase support for the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Carrie calls in yet another favor on the second-to-last episode of “Homeland” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). The makers of this espionage series have also produced the two-hour documentary “The Longest War” (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA), examining our nation’s four-decade involvement in Afghanistan. Echoing the very first season of “Homeland,” a clever title sequence counts the number of American administrations to make major addresses about that country, moving backward in time from Trump to Carter.
“War” begins with a glance at a former intelligence officer driving through suburban Washington, D.C., with her two children. An attractive, youngish blonde, she describes her years of heartbreaking work on the Afghanistan desk even as her two kids chide her for her life as a “spy.”
• A documentary examining a more uplifting anniversary, “Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery” (8 p.m. Sunday, Science), celebrates the orbiting satellite that has provided extraordinary images of deep space. It’s no exaggeration to think that this device has single-handedly changed man’s perception of his place in the universe.
Launched on April 24, 1990, Hubble, described as one of the most complex machines ever created, was designed to send back images of deep space for the following 15 years. Like many unmanned spacecraft and planetary rovers, it has lived far beyond its initial life expectancy and continues to contribute to science.
• Mixed messages muddle Miles on “God Friended Me” (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS, TV-PG). Friends in high places could not help this series. It will not return for a third season.
• Now streaming on the Starz app and Starz on demand, the 2013 deadpan vampire comedy “Only Lovers Left Alive” is curiously appropriate for the times. Made years before the coronavirus, it stars Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston as ageless vampire lovers who are initially seen in their separate abodes (Tangier and Detroit, respectively) communicating remotely using exotic technology. It’s not a Zoom party, but it’s pretty close.
Directed by Jim Jarmusch, it evokes a doomed atmosphere of creative, artistic souls seeking “human” connection in a befouled world. John Hurt stars as playwright and poet Christopher Marlowe, also a vampire. He only faked his death in 1593! Visually stunning and featuring an eclectic and challenging score, this may be the movie of the moment.
Saturday highlights
• A lawyer’s love for a busy executive becomes obsessive in the 2020 shocker “Tempted by Danger” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• After her teen daughter’s death, a distraught mother seeks solace (or neurotic distraction) in the dark corners of the web in the 2020 docu-shocker “The Murderous Mr. Handcuffs” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).
• The ongoing pandemic creates obstacles for a reality-TV couple bent on celebrating their special day on “Crikey! It’s The Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding” (8 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).
• A “city girl” journalist bumps into a handsome outdoor type while researching an article on “glamping” in the 2020 romance “Nature of Love” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients; the pandemic’s effect on the food supply; Japan’s ancient art of Kabuki.
• “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• City police feel intense pressure to make an arrest on “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• A Chinese activist’s video diary covers the Wuhan outbreak on “Vice” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• A simple snakebite may be more than Claire can handle on “Outlander” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• Villanelle resents her new handler on “Killing Eve” (9 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
• Zoey bickers with Simon on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Time on the therapist’s couch on “Westworld” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• A secret comes between the Trenchards on “Belgravia” (9 p.m., Epix).
• Tom’s fight has just begun on “World on Fire” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Beth makes a stand on “Good Girls” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Nolan prepares a home-cooked meal on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
• Lawrence gets uncomfortable on “Insecure” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• The game continues on “Run” (10:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Cynical TV programmers use a news anchor’s (Peter Finch) breakdown to goose ratings and channel viewer outrage in the 1976 media satire “Network” (5:45 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA), written by Paddy Chayefsky and starring William Holden and Faye Dunaway.
Saturday series
The call center is besieged on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A sad kitchen in the Old Dominion on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
“48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A decent guy gets caught up in a superstar’s entourage in the pilot episode of “The Baker and the Beauty” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Sunday series
“The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Cletus hits the jackpot on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A migraine mystery on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Rock opera time on “Duncanville” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Fears about an old colleague on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Tap dancing around the obvious on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Nia’s girlfriend is assaulted on “Supergirl” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Perspiration inspires a work-at-home revolution on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Out to disprove a monster’s legend, a “myth buster” meets his maker on “NCIS: New Orleans” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).