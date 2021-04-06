JUST BECAUSE a show is based on real life doesn’t mean it’s not ridiculous. Reportedly about the life of activist Erin Brockovich, “Rebel” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14) is TV melodrama at its most over-the-top.
Katie Sagal (“Married With Children”) stars in the title role. She’s a rootin’-tootin,’ lusty and busty bleeding heart, tottering on high heels in a too-tight, low-cut outfit and ready to get arrested before breakfast. She’s more Jessica Rabbit than Erin Brockovich.
Rebel is first seen breaking into a posh corporate party to accost its gazillionaire host (Adam Arkin, “Chicago Hope”) because he’s knowingly selling defective heart valves.
Rebel has a vast network of friends and fellow activists. But in the logic of bad TV, they are all either her children, ex-spouses or in-laws. As we learn early on, Rebel has been married so many times and has taken so many names that she can’t keep up. So she calls herself Rebel instead.
This vast collection allows “Rebel” to cast a sea of familiar faces. Rebel’s boss, Julian Cruz, is played by Andy Garcia (“The Godfather Part III”). Her latest husband, Grady, is played by John Corbett (“Northern Exposure,” “Sex and the City”). Somewhere along the way, she was married to Benji (James Lesure, “Las Vegas,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip”). Exhibit A in her heart valve case is her ailing client and instant friend Helen (Mary McDonnell, “Battlestar Galactica”).
Other familiar faces include Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) as Luke, a slick lawyer working for Benji’s firm. Benji and Rebel split because he was more interested in making money than forever tilting at windmills. Luke is Australian, allowing British-born Palladio to affect another accent!
“Rebel” seems to represent the last gasp of a certain kind of boomer attitude. The show opens with the elder Rebel leading “the kids” against “the man.” As if they couldn’t do it for themselves.
The boomer references continue. When we first meet Grady, he’s in a shiny vintage convertible, the kind guys drive in Cialis commercials. After disturbing her boss after hours, Julian reminds her he’s in the middle of watching “Cool Hand Luke” and he’s about to miss the egg-eating scene. Apparently, he’s a rebel without a pause button.
Rebel’s daughters are named Ziggie Stardust (Ariela Barer) and Cassidy (Lex Scott Davis). It’s unclear if that’s a “Partridge Family” reference. At least she wasn’t named Bonaduce.
Are boomers not yet ready to let go of their delusions of self-righteousness? Or do broadcasters recognize that they are the only audience left for shows like “Rebel”?
“Rebel” is relentless to the point of absurd. That doesn’t mean it won’t be popular. It’s from some of the people behind “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Help yourself.
• The comedy “No Activity” streams its fourth season on Paramount+.
Other highlights
• Michaela puts family first on “Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• A gruesome accident on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Angry neighbors target a halfway house on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Eve’s awkward visit on “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• A crash injures newlyweds on “Grey’s Anatomy” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Dan breaks up with Cora again on “The Moodys” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• A teen’s mummified remains on “Clarice” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Conflicting evidence on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” (10 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its second season.
Cult choice
Programmed to lose, an arcade game heavy (John C. Reilly) goes on a hero’s quest in the 2012 animated comedy “Wreck-It Ralph” (8 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG).
Series notes
Precocity on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Fifth wheels on “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A twister descends on “Walker” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Diplomacy on “The United States of Al” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Bonnie meddles on “Mom” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Frenemies fight monsters on “Legacies” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... An unexpected guest on “B Positive” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Late night
Baratunde Thurston is booked on “Conan” (11 p.m., TBS) ... Hank Azaria and Cheap Trick appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin and Lil Tjay & 6lack on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Mark Wahlberg, Hunter Biden and the Wallflowers appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Sarah Silverman and Nico Hiraga visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Jeffrey Dean Morgan and London Grammar are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).