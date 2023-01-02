Farro risotto

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.

 Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

My mission, in work and life, is to aim for the overlap in the Venn diagram of Delicious and Healthy. Layer a few more categories onto that chart — Comforting, Seasonal, Elegant — and this dish would be at the bull’s-eye.

In it, nutty-tasting farro is given the risotto treatment, cooked gradually in ladles full of hot broth until it is enveloped in creaminess, and the grain is tender but retains its enticing chew. It is studded with bites of sweet, caramelized roasted squash, seasoned with the piney brightness of fresh sage, and finished with a savory sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.