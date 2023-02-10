The FBI recovered one additional government page with classified markings during a consensual search on Friday at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a Pence spokesman said.

The search, confirmed earlier in the day by a Justice Department official, came after Pence’s attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.