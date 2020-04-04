FBI tips to prevent ‘zoombombing’
As individuals and organizations continue the transition to online meetings and lessons, the FBI recommends some steps to eliminate threats:
• Do not make meetings or classrooms public. Zoom has two ways to make a meeting private — require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.
• Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted, publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.
• Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.”
• Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications.
SOURCE: FBI BOSTON DIVISION