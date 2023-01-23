Americans will get a clearer idea of how often they’ll roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots when advisers to U.S. regulators meet Thursday to discuss an immunization schedule that looks more like the one used for flu.

The plan would have health officials meet each June to review which strains of the virus should be included in COVID shots to be deployed no later than September of the same year, according to documents released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ahead of the Jan. 26 meeting. Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech are the biggest makers of doses for the U.S.

Bloomberg’s Robert Langreth contributed to this report.