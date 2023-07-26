The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 11th time in 16 months on Wednesday, as policymakers grapple with what more they need to do to snuff out inflation — and whether they might slow the economy too much.

Central bankers have been resolute in their fight to tame high prices, making clear they won’t let up prematurely. That has led the Fed to hike its benchmark policy rate more than 5 percentage points since March 2022, a historic pace designed to cool demand for all kinds of goods and services, including mortgage rates, auto loans and business hiring. Borrowing costs are now at their highest level in 22 years.