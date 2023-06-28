debt

President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washignton, D.C., on May 22.

 Washington Post photo by Demetrius Freeman

The U.S. debt is expected to soar to historic levels over the next 30 years, eventually reaching 181%of the country’s total economic output — even after Republicans drove a high-stakes standoff this spring to secure what they described as a major improvement in the nation’s fiscal health.

A new forecast Wednesday from the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan spending scorekeeper on Capitol Hill, described the government’s long-term finances as slightly improved yet still “challenging,” and it raised the prospect that the bleak outlook could create a future drag on the U.S. economy.