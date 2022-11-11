A federal judge in Texas on Thursday struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, delivering a victory to a conservative advocacy group that sued to halt the plan.

The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit in October on behalf of a borrower who does not qualify for the full $20,000 in debt relief and one who is ineligible altogether. The suit alleges the administration violated federal procedures by denying borrowers the opportunity to provide public comment before unveiling the program.