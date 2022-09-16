FedEx

A driver for an independent contractor to FedEx pulls a cart with packages in San Francisco on June 21, 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

FedEx shares had their worst day ever and closed at the lowest price since early pandemic months, after the delivery heavyweight pulled its forecast, feeding into fears of a global demand slowdown while piling more pressure on its new chief executive for a quick turnaround.

The company’s preliminary results for the fiscal first quarter sent the stock tumbling over 24% to a session low of $155, the lowest since July 2020, with the company wiping off about $12.5 billion in market capitalization.