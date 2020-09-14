The number of University of New Hampshire system students in isolation due to COVID-19 dropped over the weekend.
As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., there were 44 students in isolation and 209 students in quarantine. This compares with Thursday when there were 66 students in isolation and 257 being quarantined at the school’s three campuses.
UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz said the reason behind the drop in numbers is related to the fact that some students are hitting the end of their required quarantine and isolation periods.
A number of students at the Durham campus were asked to quarantine after an Aug. 29 party at Theta Chi fraternity where more than 100 unmasked people allegedly gathered. Officials at the NH Department of Health and Human Services were able to trace 11 positive cases to the event.
According to the new numbers, there are 44 active cases of COVID-19 within the student body population and 11 cases involving faculty and staff.
UNH Durham had 27 positive test results between Sept. 6 and 12. The law school in Concord and UNH Manchester had none.
A total of 27,058 tests were conducted during that time period.
During an update to the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees last week, UNH President James Dean said that most of the active cases on the Durham campus are asymptomatic students.
NH DHHS is reporting 30 active cases and 49 recovered cases at UNH in Durham.
During the governor’s press briefing on Thursday, Commissioner Lori Shibinette explained why the state’s numbers for active cases may look different that what is posted by UNH officials.
“There is a little bit of discrepancy there because when we look at contact investigations and contact tracing, we look for the purposes of really looking for known exposures and chains of transmissions and things like that, and it really does make a difference on whether someone is living in a dorm, or if someone is living with their parents, let’s say, and is a daily commuter,” Shibinette said.
Tests for students attending the Durham campus are processed at UNH Health & Wellness. Students perform their own tests every four days using a nose swab. They put their sample into a test tube with a barcoded label and drop it off at a designated site.
The college is paying for the tests performed on campus.
Kelley Thomas, professor of molecular, cellular and biomedical sciences and director of the Hubbard Center for Genome Studies said the three-step testing process they are using in Durham is designed to inspect different areas of the virus’ genome to provide more accuracy.
“Because the virus can mutate or change, and there are also other types of coronaviruses, if the first probe looks at a genetic sequence that has been altered, it might not detect the COVID-19, so the multi-plex approach gives us more opportunities to detect the virus from a sample,” Thomas said.
If the test is positive for COVID-19, the student is contacted by UNH Health & Wellness and officials at DHHS. They are then asked to have a second test performed by a health care provider.
If the second test is positive, the student needs to quarantine, and contact tracing begins.
Other colleges with active cases on Monday included Colby-Sawyer College, Dartmouth College, Keene State College, Nashua Community College, New England College at Henniker and Manchester, Plymouth State University and Rivier University, according to officials at DHHS.