Aadhavan Veerendra, from Portsmouth Middle School, holds his first-place trophy in March 2021 with his parents Uma and Kumaran Krishnan during the Union Leader New Hampshire State Spelling Bee held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.
This year’s Union Leader New Hampshire Spelling Bee will once again be in person but the audience will be limited to the 15 finalists, and their families and friends.
The 69th annual bee will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Students once again will each have their own microphones and will be socially distanced.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, everyone will be required to wear masks, but participants will be allowed to remove theirs when its their turn to spell a word.
The purpose of the spelling bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. It also helps them polish their public speaking skills.
The spelling bee is sponsored by New Hampshire Elks Association, Granite State Credit Union, National Inventors Hall of Fame, Trinity High School, St Mary’s Bank, and Altitude Trampoline Park.
The New Hampshire Spelling Bee is the preliminary to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition is open to students in grades 1 through 8.
This year, more than 200 regional spelling bee champions will meet in the Washington, D.C., area for Bee Week 2022, when they will battle for a chance to compete in the finals, scheduled to be broadcast live on ION on June 2.
