Q: I recently purchased the Polk LSiM707 floorstanding speakers you recommended. I now want to upgrade my disc players because the new speakers reproduce sound much better than my old speakers did.
I currently have two Blu-ray players, a Sony UBP-X800m2 and an Oppo BDP-83. I have these players because they can play my DVD-A, SACD and DTS discs as well as CDs. I want a player that sounds better than what I have now, but realize I may not find one that plays all the different kinds of discs I have. If I can’t find something that plays them all, I would like to find a player that sounds amazing with what it does play. My budget is $1,000 or less, but I could be flexible. It will not be used for video, just audio.
— B.A., Tracy, Calif.
A: “Universal players” such as yours that play every disc format imaginable are now very rare now that Oppo is gone. The Pioneer UDP-LX500 is the only one I know that is still being marketed, and they are hard to find: It is rumored to be discontinued. I would not wager heavily that it would be dramatically better than your Oppo BDP-83 in the sound quality department, even with the speakers you have. An Oppo BDP-105 checks all your boxes, but they are currently over $1,000 used.
After a lot of thought I came to the $599 Emotiva ERC-4 CD player as the best solution. I have the model below it, the Emotiva CD100, and it was noticeably better than the unit it replaced, which was no slouch. Use the ERC-4 to play your CDs and continue to use the other players for your DVD-A, SACD and DTS discs. You will then have the best of all worlds.emotiva.com
FIPORT No Touch Door Opener, package of four for $14.99: Every day we are reminded of viral spread and how important it is to sanitize or wash our hands frequently. It has made me very mindful of how often I touch surfaces that are constantly touched by others. Whenever I grab a door handle or use my debit card with a PIN pad, I immediately reach for the little bottle of sanitizer in my pocket to clean my hands. It’s inconvenient and messy.
I have seen brass door opener/interface devices for sale for as much as $40 each and had been thinking of getting one. When I saw the FIPORT No Touch Door Opener and the very low price I figured I would give it a try.
I was impressed enough to share the news with my readers who may also appreciate such a device. It definitely brings peace of mind and is quite satisfying to use.
The FIPORT opener comes on a key ring and is strong and stiff. Opening a typical commercial door in a public place is easy, and even doors that have a twisting handle (not doorknob) can be readily manipulated. It is also easy to use with a PIN pad at the ATM or the grocery store, or to flush toilets. No more touching dirty surfaces!
It can be located on Amazon by searching for the specific term FIPORT No Touch Door Opener. (When I wrote the column and went back to double-check the Amazon search, I got FSPORT a bunch of times so I had to refine the search term so it would work reliably for everyone.) At only $14.99 per four-pack, I am buying more to give to friends and family. Stay safe and healthy, everyone!
Contact Don Lindich at www.soundadvicenews.com and use the “submit question” link on that site.