WHO EVER SAID you can’t go home again? The new CBS procedural “Fire Country” (9 p.m., TV-14) offers a tale of redemption packaged with romantic melodrama, heroes galore and blazing peril.

Bode (Max Thieriot) is first seen pleading for parole from his prison sentence for a violent stickup. He’s handsome enough to be a country music star, or at least the star of a country music video. Rejected again, he seizes the chance to reduce his sentence by volunteering for the dangerous job of fighting fires in California’s parched forests. Unfortunately for Bode, he’s assigned to Edgewater, his old hometown, a place where some of the local heroes are not what they seem.