WHO EVER SAID you can’t go home again? The new CBS procedural “Fire Country” (9 p.m., TV-14) offers a tale of redemption packaged with romantic melodrama, heroes galore and blazing peril.
Bode (Max Thieriot) is first seen pleading for parole from his prison sentence for a violent stickup. He’s handsome enough to be a country music star, or at least the star of a country music video. Rejected again, he seizes the chance to reduce his sentence by volunteering for the dangerous job of fighting fires in California’s parched forests. Unfortunately for Bode, he’s assigned to Edgewater, his old hometown, a place where some of the local heroes are not what they seem.
During Bode’s shady past, he crossed paths with Jake (Jordan Calloway), a firefighting ladies’ man who has won the heart of Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila), a champion diver just shy of Olympic status, torn between continuing her athletic grind and returning to her beloved hometown.
Billy Burke (“Twilight”) stars as Vince, the local fire commander who cares just too darned much, and Diane Farr (“Rescue Me,” “Numb3rs”) is Sharon, his stern commander who just happens to be his wife.
It takes a lot of chatter to set up these and other social connections in the first 15 minutes, so don’t be surprised by less-than-inspired dialogue. A firefighter actually exclaims “I love my job!” before the first 10 minutes transpire. Luckily for viewers, most of the cliche-ridden melodrama is mere filler between frequent moments of dangerous scrapes.
The persistence of California wildfires is well known, so the preposterous weather events and ecological freak storms that frequent the plots of “9-1-1” and its spinoff, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” aren’t needed — yet.
• ’Tis the season for rebooting horror classics. After last weekend’s “Interview With the Vampire” arrived on AMC and before Showtime launches the Sunday miniseries adaptation of the horror film “Let the Right One In,” Hulu streams a new movie version of Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser.” Will fans of the 1987 original embrace it, or turn it into a critical pin cushion? See for yourself.
• Showtime launches the five-part series “The Lincoln Project” (8 p.m., TV-MA), profiling lifelong Republicans who launched a political action group to alert fellow party members to the dangers of President Trump’s disregard for the Constitution.
• A couple (Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) embark on a hiking trip in a remote forest, only to find themselves followed by someone or something from a supernatural realm in the 2022 shocker “Significant Other,” streaming on Paramount+ after a brief theatrical debut.
• Netflix streams the sports documentary “The Redeem Team,” recalling the 2008 U.S. Olympics men’s basketball squad as they prepared to return to the gold medal podium after the surprising defeat in the 2004 Athens Games. Featuring archival footage and interviews with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, Carmelo Anthony and the late Kobe Bryant.
• Dean, an architect, and Borja, a real estate agent, put all their other projects on hold to contend with the ultimate fixer-upper, a 500-year-old, 65-room dilapidated English estate in the new series “Saving the Manor” (10 p.m., HGTV, TV-PG).
Once owned by King Henry VII and now pretty much a ruin, Dean and Borja hope to restore it to Tudor glory and make their money back by renting rooms as fantasy vacation getaways and exploiting the grounds as the perfect venue for weddings and other special events.
Other highlights
• The MLB playoffs begin (noon, 4, 8 p.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC).
• “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles Sammy Davis Jr.
• Domestic violence on the 13th season opener of “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM celebrates Alan J. Pakula, the director most associated with the paranoid political thrillers of the 1970s, showcasing three of his films: “All the President’s Men” (8 p.m., TV-MA), “The Parallax View” (10:30 p.m., TV-MA) and “Klute” (12:30 a.m., TV-MA).
Series notes
A Thailand drug connection on the season six premiere of “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Peyton and Cooper Manning host “College Bowl” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Reinventing the pumpkin carver on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Mike Myers, Sutton Foster and Killer Mike on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Timothy Olyphant, Rachel Sennott and Tom Benko are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
