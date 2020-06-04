A woman who chased her dog into a culvert had to be rescued by firefighters on Thursday afternoon.
The dog escaped into the woods along Timberline Drive in Nashua where there is a stream and some sewer pipes, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan of Nashua Fire Rescue.
Although there is a fence around the pipes, the fence was open and the dog entered, he said. The woman followed the dog and chased it about 150 feet into the pipe.
Kerrigan said the woman reached the end of the pipe, which has a running stream of water. She found her dog and kept it above water.
“The neighbors thought they could hear a slight cry,” he said, adding that fire crews responded and placed a ladder down a manhole in an effort to find the woman and the dog.
Although they could not initially locate her, firefighters could communicate with her and eventually determined her whereabouts.
“She was holding onto the dog,” said Kerrigan, explaining she had a hold of the dog’s leash and was not going to let go of it as the canine was attempting to tread water.
It is unknown how long the woman was trapped inside of the culvert. It took fire crews about 10 minutes to rescue the dog, then the woman, who were about six feet below and trapped underneath the street, according to fire officials.
The woman sustained some cuts and bruises and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. The dog also sustained some cuts to his paws and legs from attempting to climb out of the pipe, said Kerrigan.