The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first combination test for the flu and COVID-19 that is fully performed at home, giving consumers a convenient way to determine which pathogen may be causing their respiratory illnesses.

The agency granted emergency use authorization to the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test, which provides results in about 30 minutes from samples collected by a nasal swab. The test could be particularly helpful in winters, such as this season, in which the flu, COVID-19 and RSV jockeyed to inflict an array of miserable symptoms.