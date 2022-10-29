MANCHESTER -- First lady Jill Biden spoke at three Democratic campaign events around New Hampshire Saturday, reminding volunteers that every door they knock on between now and Election Day on Nov. 8 could make a difference. 

People are busy and tired, Biden told the group of about 50 volunteers and state elected officials gathered in the basement of the Teamsters Local 633 office on Manchester's West Side, but campaign volunteers' job is to make sure everyone knows the importance of voting. 