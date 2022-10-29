MANCHESTER -- First lady Jill Biden spoke at three Democratic campaign events around New Hampshire Saturday, reminding volunteers that every door they knock on between now and Election Day on Nov. 8 could make a difference.
People are busy and tired, Biden told the group of about 50 volunteers and state elected officials gathered in the basement of the Teamsters Local 633 office on Manchester's West Side, but campaign volunteers' job is to make sure everyone knows the importance of voting.
"I want you to picture a mom somewhere here in New Hampshire, and her to-do list is long," Biden said. "The election is going to be won or lost on where voting falls on her to-do list."
Take it from someone who won her seat by just over 1,000 votes, said Sen. Maggie Hassan. "Thank you for the doors you are about to knock and the difference you are about to make."
Before the friendly audience, Hassan ran through her role on significant bills over the last six years -- focusing on bipartisan efforts like outlawing surprise medical bills, a bill that aims to onshore semiconductor production, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the PACT Act to expand eligibility for VA health care, as well as pieces of the party-line Inflation Reduction Act, such as the measure to cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for people on Medicare.
Volunteers in Manchester said they were getting involved for different reasons, like growing concern about the influence of the libertarian Free State movement in the state legislature, the environment and worry about abortion rights. Most of those signed up to knock doors in Manchester were seasoned canvassers, from running their own statehouse campaigns over the years or because of long involvement with groups like the League of Conservation Voters.
Amherst's Eric Doberstein was a first-timer, though, he said. But after years of working on environmental issues as an engineer and in business, Doberstein answered a call last week to get involved in the home-stretch effort to turn out voters.
"There's been a lot of attention to the economy, lot of attention to crime," said Nathan Shrader, a New England College professor attending the volunteer event.
"We have to draw attention to the positives!" Doberstein said.
