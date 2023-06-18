The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were swept in a doubleheader by the Akron RuberDucks at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday.
In Game 1, Akron scored four runs in the second inning and held off New Hampshire for a 4-2 win.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were swept in a doubleheader by the Akron RuberDucks at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday.
In Game 1, Akron scored four runs in the second inning and held off New Hampshire for a 4-2 win.
The Fisher Cats tallied single runs in the second and third innings.
Leo Jimenez paced New Hampshire with two hits (single, double). Adam Kloffenstein took the loss.
In Game 2, the Fisher Cats were held to two runs once again in a 5-2 loss. New Hampshire scored single runs in the first and fifth innings. Akron scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings and once in the seventh.
The Fisher Cats had just two hits, a double by Leo Jimenez and a home run by Orelvis Martinez.
New Hampshire (32-30) will return to action with a week-long series at the Somerset Patriots starting Tuesday night.
BEIJING -- The U.S. secretary of state and Chinese foreign minister on Sunday held what both called candid and constructive talks on their differences from Taiwan to trade but seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going with an eventual meeting in Washington.
STOCKHOLM — A Swedish parliament defense committee report said a Russian military attack against Sweden cannot be ruled out, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT said on Sunday, citing sources.
Wilson always led the way. The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois first guided the Colombian army to the remains of the plane. He later found a baby bottle belonging to a potential survivor, giving rescuers another clue. Then Wilson, who kept his nose glued to the terrain, disappeared into the vast…
The year 1815 began with New Hampshire Congressman Daniel Webster in Washington, D.C., serving in the 13th Congress.
Russia reported fierce fighting on Sunday on three sections of the front line in Ukraine, a day after hosting an African peace mission that failed to spark enthusiasm from either Moscow or Kyiv.
WASHINGTON — Even when he was president, Donald Trump lacked the legal authority to declassify a U.S. nuclear weapons-related document that he is charged with illegally possessing, security experts said, contrary to the former president’s claim.
The priest paused after finishing a prayer, looked at someone off to his side and scratched his forehead.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.