Matt Fitzpatrick landed his approach shot on the third playoff hole about a foot away from the pin, and his tap-in birdie allowed him to defeat Jordan Spieth and win the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage on Sunday evening in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Playing the par-4 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links for the second time in the playoff, the Englishman lined up his second shot straight at the pin and watched it hop and roll straight at the cup, just shy of a near-hole-out. Spieth couldn’t get close on his approach and missed a long birdie putt that would have extended the playoff.