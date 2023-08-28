A WAR documentary released to celebrate 25 years of relative peace, the BBC series “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) unfolds over five episodes tonight through Wednesday. It can also be streamed on the PBS app.

In covering the history of “the Troubles,” which lasted from the late 1960s to the Good Friday Accords of 1998, “Time” follows ordinary residents of Belfast and surrounding counties as violence, intimidation, bombing campaigns and terrorism from both Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups changed the complexion of everyday life. The decision to send British troops into Northern Ireland increased the sense of occupation and reminded many of hundreds of years of oppression.