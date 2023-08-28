A WAR documentary released to celebrate 25 years of relative peace, the BBC series “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) unfolds over five episodes tonight through Wednesday. It can also be streamed on the PBS app.
In covering the history of “the Troubles,” which lasted from the late 1960s to the Good Friday Accords of 1998, “Time” follows ordinary residents of Belfast and surrounding counties as violence, intimidation, bombing campaigns and terrorism from both Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups changed the complexion of everyday life. The decision to send British troops into Northern Ireland increased the sense of occupation and reminded many of hundreds of years of oppression.
The seemingly intractable violence of “the Troubles” has been worked into movies as diverse as “The Crying Game” (1992) and “Belfast” (2021). It was a recurring theme in the Netflix series “The Crown,” most notably in the opening episode of season four, when IRA bombers kill the queen’s cousin Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance), a father figure to the emotionally scarred Prince Charles, who now reigns as King Charles III.
• Hulu embarks on “The Conversation Project,” streaming today. The series presents itself as a dinner party, complete with wine and dessert. Each episode will bring different faces, mostly from the Black community, who will discuss love, religion, family, racism and their place in American society. Three hosts are the constants of the project. They are Elaine Welteroth, author of “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)”, chef David Lawrence and sportswriter Marc J. Spears.
• The notion of urban sophisticates meeting more than their match as country homeowners long predates HGTV and reality TV. TCM’s “Summer Under the Stars” featured performer Ann Sheridan stars in the 1942 comedy “George Washington Slept Here” (6:15 p.m., TV-G), with Jack Benny and Charles Coburn in a comedy about New Yorkers overwhelmed by a rural fixer-upper. The presidential theme continues with the lurid 1942 melodrama “Kings Row” (8 p.m., TV-PG) featuring 40th President Ronald Reagan in what he considered his finest performance. Sheridan holds her own with Bette Davis in the 1942 comedy “The Man Who Came to Dinner” (10:15 p.m., TV-G). In this adaptation of the hit George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart Broadway play, Monty Woolley portrays Sheridan Whiteside, an impossibly self-important columnist who breaks his hip and becomes a permanent guest, much to everyone’s consternation.
It’s a testament to the studio system that a star like Sheridan could be in three major releases in a single year. It’s her performances that make the movies worth watching more than 80 years later.
• Acorn streams the second season of “The Chelsea Detective.” One of dozens of whodunnit series streamed on that service, “Chelsea” stars Adrian Scarborough (“Gosford Park,” “The King’s Speech,” “Killing Eve”) as Arnold, a middle-aged cop more than slightly wounded by life who has retreated to living on a houseboat, a lifestyle distinctly at odds with the posh neighborhoods, art galleries, restaurants and boutiques that give Chelsea a steady supply of unsolved murders.
Other highlights
• “Claim to Fame” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), featuring non-famous siblings of stars, concludes its second season.
• A retirement party becomes a funeral on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Remaining participants must assemble a radio tower and broadcast a message back to “Earth” as “Stars on Mars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) concludes its summer season.
• Kidnapped on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Ambushed on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A teacher’s (Jennifer Lopez) indiscretion with a student (Ryan Guzman) comes to haunt her when the youth becomes a hostile stalker in the 2015 shocker “The Boy Next Door” (8:15 p.m., Cinemax). The film was a modest box office hit with generally dismal reviews. Most critics seemed to have approached the film as camp and seemed disappointed when it wasn’t as dreadful as they had hoped.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in reruns.
Prince Harry, Kal Penn and Big Thief appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Halsey, Larry Wilmore and Muna on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Cecily Strong, Evan Rachel Wood and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Billy Eichner, Maya Hawke and Mt. Joy drop by “The Late Show with James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
