BOSTON — It was against the Orlando Magic, who own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, but the Boston Celtics will take a win over anyone these days.
After losing four out of their last five games, the Celtics began an important five games in seven days stretch by taking down the Magic, 112-96, on Sunday at TD Garden.
Here's five thoughts from a win that could help the Celtics reverse course:
Three-ball
The Celtics have seen plenty of their opponents shoot lights-out from beyond the arc against them. Now it was Boston's turn.
The Celtics made a season-high 23 three-pointers — one shy of tying their franchise record — and shot 42.6% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown, who netted 34 points, led the shooting barrage as he hit a career-high 10 treys out of 18 attempts, including a few key triples midway through the fourth quarter to keep the Magic at bay.
Boston connected on 9-of-16 long-range attempts in the third quarter to balloon a 56-48 halftime lead up to as many as 23.
Tatum shooting
It's gone relatively under the radar, but Jayson Tatum's 3-point shooting has dipped recently. After hitting 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts over the first 20 games, Tatum connected on 37 of his last 111 (33 percent) treys entering the matchup with the Magic.
After a lackluster outing against the Kings, Tatum played up to his All-Star capabilities as he found his shooting stroke by knocking down five three-pointers in the first half. Tatum hadn't hit five triples in an entire game since Feb. 5. Tatum finished 5-for-8 from deep with 23 points.
Like it when Celtics move it, move it
The Celtics' red-hot shooting, especially in the second half, was aided by Boston's ability to make multiple passes during an offensive possession. The Celtics assisted on 27 out of their 40 baskets as Marcus Smart led the team with eight helpers.
There was one breathtaking passing sequence in the third quarter that highlighted how much tougher the Celtics are to defend when they get away from playing iso-ball, a bad habit they routinely fall into.
Kemba Walker fed Daniel Theis out of a pick-and-roll set and Theis passed it down low underneath the basket to Smart. Smart then delivered a no-look pass to Walker back out to the top of key and Walker swung it over to Aaron Nesmith, who drilled the open 3-pointer. Four passes before a shot.
More engagement
Engagement has been the word of choice from Brad Stevens lately and the Celtics looked much more engaged on the defensive end. The Magic shot just 38.1% from the field, the lowest mark Boston has held an opponent to this season.
Boston particularly ramped up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, limiting Orlando to 17 points in the frame. In the quarter, Orlando scored only one bucket over a five-minute stretch as the Celtics went ahead for good.
Closing time
The Celtics have been one of the worse teams in the NBA in the fourth quarter and things got tight again versus the Magic when Evan Fournier drilled a 22-footer to pull Orlando within, 91-83, with 9:27 left after Orlando trailed by 23 points.
But Boston didn't fold, instead responding by going on a quick 9-2 run sparked by Brown's shooting to get the lead back up to double digits where it stayed for the remainder of the contest.