A 32-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Bill Rohr understands the mental and emotional anguish that torments so many like him.
“We lose 22 veterans a day to suicide. I was close to being one of them,” he said.
The 80-year-old Gilford man, who served during Vietnam and recalled the trauma of coming home, retired from the military in 1980. He struggled after losing his wife in 2006.
His world crumbled around him. He didn’t know what to do.
Rohr eventually turned to his VA doctor and got some help.
“Once you get to be my age you stop trying to hide stuff, and you say, ‘Hey, it is what it is.’ Like I told somebody the other day, I’m too old to play games,” he said.
Rohr is supporting the “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers” campaign to bring awareness to the problem of suicide in the veteran community through the display of 660 flags, which represent the average number of veterans who die from suicide each month.
One display was created at the corner of Kingston Road and Route 111A in Danville, and another was placed in the area of 36 Main St. in Center Harbor.
Carla Taylor founded an organization called Humble Grunt Work and organized the Center Harbor display after her father, who served in the Marines, died of an Agent Orange-related illness a couple of years ago, she said.
The Center Harbor woman said many veterans from the Vietnam era are still struggling.
“These are guys who got home and were never told thank you. They were shunned, and we still have not helped them,” Taylor said. “Most of them are entering their late 60s and early 70s, and they’re taking their lives because they have things that they weren’t helped with. That was my dad’s era.”
When the flags were planted in Center Harbor, 3-year-old Raegan Adams was there to place the first and last ones.
Her father, Chadd Adams, 31, of Nashua, died of suicide last December after serving in the Marines during the war in Afghanistan.
“When he got out it was very difficult for him to transition back into civilian life. He had a lot of demons,” said his mother, Lisa Adams of Hooksett.
She said her family tried to get help for her son.
“I think the hardest part is the guilt that we weren’t able to do enough,” she said. “If we can save one family from feeling the way that we do, of course more would be better, but they gave their all and they deserve help and recognition.”
Chadd’s wife, Heidi, saidshe feels there just isn’t enough support for veterans from hospitals and the VA.
“He didn’t really receive any help at all when he was in our local hospital,” she said.
For her late husband, she said the hospital offered nothing more than “just four walls.”
She said too many veterans still won’t admit they need help because they believe they’re supposed to be “tough men who can handle anything,” she said.
“I don’t want another widow on this Earth due to veteran suicide, and I also don’t want any other children to be parentless because it was a struggle to find somewhere to go.”
A traveling display
Kim Hebert, a member of Rolling Thunder Inc. New Hampshire Chapter 1 in Epping, helped organize the Danville display with Russ Currier Jr., a Danville father who lost his 21-year-old son, Marine Pfc. Eric Currier, to enemy fire in Afghanistan in 2010.
The flags were displayed for the first time in Derry in July and then moved to Chester before being relocated to Danville on Nov. 1.
Hebert, a resident of Methuen, Mass., hopes visitors will stop and take notice.
“The whole idea is to place it for 30 days to represent the 22 veterans for 30 days, and then we move it and place it somewhere else and spread the awareness in that area. The hard part is finding places to move it to,” Hebert said.
She said she plans to reach out to more communities during the winter to see if they would be interested in hosting the display. Hebert said she planned to meet with someone next week who offered to donate some flags because they need to be replaced after being displayed a few times due to weather and rot.
The display is personal for Currier.
“I lost my son in battle. Other people are losing their children in a different battle. I don’t want to see anyone lose a child after losing my child. It’s a grieving process, and it never ends after you lose a child,” he said.
Concerns about the mental health of veterans have only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 24-hour Veterans Crisis Line (800) 273-8255 has seen a dramatic increase in the number of calls in recent years, and they spiked when the pandemic hit.
The crisis line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified VA responders through the confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
During the height of the first wave, the crisis line handled an average of nearly 52,500 calls, 6,652 chats, and 2,924 texts a month from Jan. 1 to May 31, according to a report from the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The demand began to slow at the end of May.
“Suicide is a significant public health issue for our country and some groups, in particular, have higher risks of suicide than the general population, veterans being one of them as well as first responders,” said Ken Norton, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire.
Raising awareness
Norton said a lot of work has been done over the past decade to raise awareness of the mental health needs of the veteran community and to provide support.
In addition to the crisis line, Norton said the VA Medical Center in Manchester and White River Junction, Vt., now have suicide prevention coordinators to lead their efforts.
“There is certainly much more help available and veteran-specific mental health available than there was 10 years ago and a recognition at both the national and local level of the need to aggressively work to prevent veteran suicide,” Norton said.
But Shamera Simpson, area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in New Hampshire and Maine, said much work still must be done to ensure that veterans have a safe place to live and have access to quality health-care and mental-health resources.
While organizations are trying to support veterans, service members and their families, Simpson said the safe messaging doesn’t reach everyone.
“The stigma and shame associated with a profound mental health crisis is often too painful for many to share and can discourage individuals from asking for help. Our goal and focus is not to do anything ‘for’ veterans but to work ‘with’ veterans to help empower them to be part of the conversation and therefore solution. It’s here, sitting next to our veterans, where I believe we will find the answer,” she said.
For Rohr, the Navy veteran from Gilford, getting the help he needed was critical.
“I have a pretty good support system now, and I know I can connect in a phone call. That’s the big thing, to know you have a support system,” he said. “There’s a hotline out there they can call, and it’s open 24 hours a day, and believe me, I’ve called it.”