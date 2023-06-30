FILE PHOTO: United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport

Recent flight disruptions could interrupt Fourth of July weekend air travel.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ/reuters/file

The number of people traveling by air in the U.S. for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels for the first time in four years, but recent flight disruptions raise fresh questions about airlines’ readiness to handle the summer travel rush.

In anticipation of a busy summer, U.S. airlines have taken measures like trimming schedules and beefing up staffing to prevent large-scale flight disruptions, though inclement weather in some regions presents a risk to travelers during the period.