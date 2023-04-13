NETFLIX STREAMS the seven-part series “Florida Man,” an absurdist, sunbaked variation on classic noir featuring a soiled private investigator, a beautiful dame and the lure of a big jackpot — and lots of gunplay. As one character describes it, “It’s Florida, the (expletive) state is shaped like a gun!”

The show’s title, theme and overall tone are inspired by the “Florida Man” internet meme, media shorthand for the fact that many news stories beginning with the words “A Florida man” generally conclude with tales of outlandish and self-destructive behavior born of greed or gullibility mixed with little or no self-control. It has also been a solid generation since the state’s reputation changed from that of franchised theme parks and senior citizen resorts to “Miami Vice.” We’ve come a long way since “Flipper.”