NETFLIX STREAMS the seven-part series “Florida Man,” an absurdist, sunbaked variation on classic noir featuring a soiled private investigator, a beautiful dame and the lure of a big jackpot — and lots of gunplay. As one character describes it, “It’s Florida, the (expletive) state is shaped like a gun!”
The show’s title, theme and overall tone are inspired by the “Florida Man” internet meme, media shorthand for the fact that many news stories beginning with the words “A Florida man” generally conclude with tales of outlandish and self-destructive behavior born of greed or gullibility mixed with little or no self-control. It has also been a solid generation since the state’s reputation changed from that of franchised theme parks and senior citizen resorts to “Miami Vice.” We’ve come a long way since “Flipper.”
Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez stars as Mike Valentine, a disgraced ex-cop whose gambling addiction has lost him his job, his home, his wife and his family. Desperate for a new shot, he takes a seemingly easy assignment: find Delly West (Abbey Lee), the gorgeous missing wife of a minor Philadelphia mobster. Her last known location is the Sunshine State, where Mike must deal with some local criminals, including Sonny (Anthony LaPaglia). The quest for a missing femme fatale leads to a search for missing gold, the kind of treasure hunt that dreams (and movies) are made of.
• Netflix also streams “Obsession,” a limited series about an illicit affair between a London surgeon and his son’s fiancee that becomes dangerously all-consuming. Not for the kiddies.
• Speaking of juvenile viewers, Netflix also streams the second season of the computer-animated movie spinoff series “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib.”
• A posse searches for a young girl (Natalie Wood) kidnapped by Native Americans in the 1956 Western “The Searchers” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by John Ford.
A Technicolor masterpiece that made a tourist attraction of Arizona’s Monument Valley, the popularity of “The Searchers” coincided with the early days of rock ‘n’ roll. The character Ethan’s (John Wayne) catchphrase “That’ll be the day” inspired a song by Buddy Holly and the Crickets. The film also inspired the Lieber and Stoller song “Searchin’,” which became a hit for the Coasters. And across the Atlantic, a Liverpool guitar band liked the movie so much they called themselves “The Searchers.”
• The second half of the fourth season of the teen superhero series “Titans” streams on HBO Max.
Other highlights
• Nuts, cheese and charcuterie set the agenda on “Next Level Chef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• A pressure-cooker atmosphere gets steamy on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• A masked man gets freaky at an underground party on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Maggie’s last day inspires strong emotions on a two-hour episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• A tenant gets a bad feeling in the 2023 thriller “My Landlord Wants Me Dead” (10 p.m., LMN, TV-14).
Cult choice
A popular teen (Deborah Foreman) shocks her friends when she becomes besotted with a punk rocker (Nicolas Cage) in the 1983 romantic comedy “Valley Girl” (9 p.m., Showcase). While inspired by a hit 1982 single by Frank and Moon Unit Zappa, the film’s soundtrack reflects the New Wave music of its era, including songs by the Psychedelic Furs and Modern English.
Series notes
Georgie spends his birthday on a date on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A vet’s murder remains a mystery on “Law & Order” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Wedding crashers on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Routine surgery turns to grief on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A goose on the loose brings chaos on “Animal Control” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Barb’s open house draws attention on “Welcome to Flatch” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
A bombing halts a masquerade ball on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Casinos are for losers on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Late night
Nicolas Cage and Christine and the Queens are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ice T, Stephanie Hsu and Adam Lambert on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Bill Hader, Jane Goodall and Metallica appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Nick Kroll, Zoe Chao and Zara Larsson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Ben Affleck and Chris Messina are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
