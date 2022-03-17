Lindsey Partridge

Lindsey Partridge, 22, of Nashua, died boating in Florida.

 via GoFundMe

Florida officials are investigating the death of a Nashua woman off the coast of Boca Raton, Fla., on Sunday.

According to a preliminary report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Lindsey Partridge, 22, was on a small open motorboat just 150 yards off the coast in Boca Raton early Sunday afternoon with Jacob G. Smith, 24, of Manchester, N.H.

A wave washed over the boat, knocking Partridge off. Lifeguards at a nearby beach club brought Partridge to shore.

She was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital.

A GoFundMe page collecting donations for Partridge’s family described her as “kind, happy, fun spirited girl who brightened every room she walked into.”

Smith was not hurt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that there was an advisory for small boats to stay off the water that afternoon, and a spokeswoman for the commission said the investigation was ongoing.