IN WHAT’S BECOME an iron law of television, eventually all reality shows will devolve into sitcoms, and much of cable fare will lean on YouTube stars to gain an audience.
Need proof? Tonight, the Food Network, a place once known for informative series about cooking, will launch “The No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys” (10 p.m., TV-G).
Who are the Try Guys and why would you watch the Food Network for a show that dispenses with recipes? I thought we watched it to learn them.
The Try Guys are a quartet of comedy performance artists who have been around since 2014. Their earliest clips were on BuzzFeed, but they have since moved on and have gained more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Has any Food Network show ever been watched by 7 million viewers? If it has, it has probably moved to greener pastures.
The “Guys” are known for bluffing their way through various situations. Their initial breakthrough clip was about their first time wearing women’s underwear. And they have faked their way through many situations since that brief encounter.
The first stop in their “Road Trip” is Nashville, Tennessee, a city that has redefined itself from Music City to a destination for weddings and attendant bachelor and bachelorette parties and other long weekend celebrations. Seems like the perfect place for the Try Guys to turn kitchens and dining halls into showcases for physical comedy involving multi-tiered wedding cakes.
• Truth in packaging: Netflix offers true-crime buffs the third season of its series “I Am a Killer.” In each episode, we meet a prisoner convicted of homicide and hear his or her story and the complicated paths that put them behind bars.
In some cases, legal complications keep hopes of exoneration alive. In others, clearly guilty parties come to terms with the families of their victims, and in others, the survivors organize their lives around crusades for retribution, fighting to deny parole or awaiting the day they hold vigil after a more final form of justice has been meted out. Help yourself.
Other highlights
• Two acts move forward on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• After a bar brawl lands a party girl a community service sentence, she discovers a soul mate and a reason to settle down in the 2018 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day Ever After” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Tiptoeing dangerously close to PG, I’d say.
• Teams use old-school technology to create a Scottish broadsword in “Forged in Fire” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG).
• A food truck ignites on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A new partner (9 p.m.) arrives just in time for a return to the 1990s (9:30 p.m.) on “Wellington Paranormal” (CW, TV-14). The second episode is the season finale.
• A moonlighting security job turns deadly on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Explosions rock the windy city on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Darius Rucker performs old favorites and shares anecdotes about the songs on “CMT Storytellers” (10 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).
Cult choice
TCM ends its August “Summer Under the Stars” festival with a 24-hour salute to the films of Peter Sellers. After witnessing the wide latitude that people give Hollywood stars (Britt Ekland and Victor Mature), an Italian con man (Sellers) hides in plain sight by pretending to be the director of a pretentious art film in the 1966 comedy “After the Fox” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Vittorio De Sica. Neil Simon co-wrote the screenplay, and Burt Bacharach collaborated with prolific Italian composer Piero Piccioni on the score.
Series notes
“Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Two contestants are eliminated in as many hours on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Competing narratives on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... You gotta know when to fold ’em on the season 3 premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A power vacuum at the furniture store on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
“The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Janine has stories to share on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A supportive audience on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Mindy Kaling, Sen. Chris Murphy and Joe Walsh are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jane Fonda, Joe Keery and Alex G. on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly and Ingrid Andress visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).