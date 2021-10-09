Football scores Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Weekend footballFridayConcord 35, Central 12Exeter 40, Dover 0Merrimack 35, Alvirne 28Goffstown 35, Spaulding 6Salem 34, Keene 22Winnacunnet 21, Portsmouth 6Bishop Guertin 26, Nashua North 25Milford 34, Hanover 7Timberlane 47, Sanborn 14St. Thomas 63, Kingswood 0Souhegan 47, Hillsboro-Deering 8Laconia 35, ConVal 6Pelham at Trinity, canceledSomersworth 34, Fall Mountain 6Newport at Raymond, canceledStevens 30, Inter-Lakes 12SaturdayPinkerton 28, Nashua South 21Bedford 54, Memorial 14Londonderry 42, Windham 13Lebanon-Bow, canceledWest 41, Pembroke 28Plymouth 35, Merrimack Valley 7Kennett at Gilford/Belmont, canceledHollis/Brookline 34, John Stark 8Kearsarge 40, Winnisquam 14Campbell 18, Monadnock 0Epping/Newmarket 16, Mascoma 0Brady at Franklin, n. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCMC nurses, doctor: 'We’re now the last line of defense'Alton police investigating crash that killed twoManchester police arrest two men on drug and gun chargesDear Abby: Generous friend ready to cut off assistanceManchester police pay $20,000 for seizing phone from manWire Belt moving to former Walmart building in BedfordPandora Papers: Billions hidden beyond reachNH prepares to lose its first plant species to extinctionFinalists for NH Teacher of Year namedWentworth-Douglass Hospital ends legal action aimed at obese patient Images Videos Collections2021 Deerfield FairMack Plaque 20212021 Footrace for the FallenGranitecon 2021Thunder Over New HampshireManchester Primary Day 2021Glendi 2021Ouellette Memorial, Sept. 18Bow vigil, Sept. 10Plymouth at Bow Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT