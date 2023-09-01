AS THE CALENDAR hits September, football enters the picture. And few corners of the sport are as passionately followed as the high school game, particularly in small towns where the Friday night matchups might be the biggest events of the year.

Streaming on Freevee, the docuseries “God. Family. Football.” follows a season of practice and games at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. An incubator of gridiron standouts, many who have made the NFL, Evangel is coming off a bad season as the series begins, and high school football coach/pastor Denny Duron comes out of retirement to mentor a new squad.