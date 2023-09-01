AS THE CALENDAR hits September, football enters the picture. And few corners of the sport are as passionately followed as the high school game, particularly in small towns where the Friday night matchups might be the biggest events of the year.
Streaming on Freevee, the docuseries “God. Family. Football.” follows a season of practice and games at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. An incubator of gridiron standouts, many who have made the NFL, Evangel is coming off a bad season as the series begins, and high school football coach/pastor Denny Duron comes out of retirement to mentor a new squad.
Freevee, the free, ad-supported streaming service associated with Amazon’s Prime Video, has already gained attention with its spoof docuseries “Jury Duty,” a high-wire blend of “Office”-like mockumentary and improvisation following a “trial” where, with the exception of one real juror (Ronald Gladden), every participant is an actor or comedian putting on an act. This blend of “12 Angry Men” and “The Truman Show” ranks among the most talked-about series of the year, a rare feat in a streaming TV market that is beyond glutted.
“Jury Duty” stood out in a way that Prime Video intended for its expensively produced epic “The Wheel of Time.” The adaptation of a series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan enters its second season today, and it has been renewed for a third.
While series like “The Wheel of Time” can delight (or frustrate) faithful readers of the original, the series features mouthfuls of dialogue about time, fate and destiny that can seem laughable to the less-reverent viewer.
• For a costume fantasy series that puts the accent on absurdity and physical comedy, there’s “Cossacks,” streaming on Crackle, another FAST (free, ad-supported, streaming television) service. It offers the tale of a peasant raised by a nobleman seeking adventures in all the most outlandish ways, including robbing priceless jewels belonging to the Russian tsar.
Life imitates art as the 12-episode “Cossacks” is a Ukrainian production, shot entirely on location in that nation that Russia has since invaded. Many of the actors are now in the Ukrainian army, fighting to rid that country of its invaders.
• For those who limit their choices to only Adam Sandler movies, there’s the 2002 comedy “Mr. Deeds” (8 p.m., Bravo) starring the “SNL” star as a pizzeria owner whose lottery windfall earns the scrutiny of a nosy journalist (Winona Ryder). Released to withering reviews. Sandler received stellar notices for the 2019 drama “Uncut Gems” (8 p.m., TMC). He can be seen (along with his family) in the 2023 YA comedy “You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” streaming on Netflix.
Other highlights
• U.S. Open tennis (7 p.m., ESPN).
• A fetching undercover spy/bodyguard must fend off the advances of a prince while keeping the sceptered set safe from terrorists in the 2022 fantasy “The Royal Nanny” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) lauds the performer’s lifetime of musical composition, performance and innovation.
• Danny and Baez’s friend Maggie suffer injuries on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Two infatuated New York prep school girls (Tippy Walker, Merrie Spaeth) stalk a celebrated pianist (Peter Sellers) and discover his liaisons with rival paramours (Angela Lansbury and Paula Prentiss) in the 1964 drama-comedy “The World of Henry Orient (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). A game cast includes Tom Bosley (“Happy Days”) and Al Lewis (“The Munsters”).
A truck crash sparks a major blaze on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
Jennifer Garner and Katie Porter appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Chris Martin, Bryce Dallas Howard and the Weirdos on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Denzel Washington, Hunter Schafer and Twenty One Pilots sit down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Jim Parsons, Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar and Bryan Carter visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Connie Britton, Aasif Mandvi and Blackbear appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
